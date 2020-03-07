ST. THOMAS — “Get ready to wine!”
That call to action is sure to be belted out by Bajan soca artist Allison Hinds when the Queen of Soca takes the stage to headline Carnival V.I. kickoff at Rothschild Francis “Market” Square tonight.
Hinds’ Pied Piper-esque, sultry dance moves will be on full display, and on cue, many will gyrate to hits like “Roll it Gal” and “Faluma.” Local bands Spectrum and When start off the entertainment an hour after the 5 p.m. formal kickoff. Hinds is expected to take the stage around 9 p.m., V.I. Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull told The Daily News on Friday.
He said residents can look forward to a grand time. The roadway — from the intersection near the former Enid M. Baa Library to Market Square — will be closed to traffic to accommodate the crowd and about 20 food and arts and crafts vendors will be part of the event.
“It will be similar to the Food Fair, but on a much smaller scale,” Turnbull said, adding that next year’s kickoff is likely to be held much earlier — in January — to piggyback off the Crucian Christmas Festival which will be winding down.
Prior to breaking out on her own in 2005, Hinds was one of the lead singers of Square One, a Bajan soca band known for hits like “Turn it Around” and “Aye, Aye, Aye.”
Now married with a 16-year-old daughter, Hinds first came on the soca scene in 1986. Ten years later, she had her first solo hit with “Raggamuffin.” A year later, she became the first woman to win both the Barbados Road March and the Party Monarch with the song “The Meantime.” In 2005, she topped the charts with “Roll it Gal,” an anthem for young women encouraging them to have pride in themselves. Hinds’ stage routines almost always include a “wine session,” where she calls on individuals from the crowd to try out their best dance moves.
She now performs with her own band, The Allison Hinds Show, formed around the same time “Roll it Gal” took off and she left Square One. She has since collaborated with Trinidadian-based Soca King Machel Montano for the remix of “Roll it Gal” where he belts out “Slow wine, fast wine, out of control …” as Hinds, in response, starts off slow and ends in a dizzying gyration of her hips.
Turnbull said Friday that Hinds is expected to return to the Virgin Islands for the St. John Festival in July as part of a move that the department has made a routine part of negotiations.
“We have three different events — Carnival V.I., St. John Festival and Crucian Christmas Festival — and we are able to negotiate with these artists and promise two bookings instead of one,” he said.
Turnbull said that in addition to old-time favorites, Hinds will perform her latest hit “West Indian,” an ode to all that’s good about the Caribbean — from its unity and the love of its people to the native dishes.
He added that tonight’s event is his department’s way “to get the energy and excitement of Carnival in peoples’ bones,” given the well-publicized fallout over trademark rights between the Division of Festivals and the V.I. Carnival Committee. Turnbull declined to address the stalemate, saying only that his division works hard to ensure that “what’s done is within legal limits.”
He encouraged residents to come out and enjoy the entertainment line-up. “They can expect a free event that engages them and gets them in the mood for Carnival — our tag line is ‘Carnival is in the air,’ so we encourage people to come,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull said, when asked, that his office is working in tandem with the V.I. Health Department to allay concerns over the coronavirus. He said that while there are no confirmed cases in the Virgin Islands, the division will begin airing public service announcements encouraging:
• Frequent hand washing.
• Using hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol.
• Coughing and sneezing in your elbow or shirt.
• Greeting persons from a safe distance and limiting handshaking and hugging.
• Sanitizing communal areas both at home an work.
• Limiting touching door handles and using a napkin to open doors and then discarding it.
For those who may be sick, Turnbull said, there’s a way to still enjoy festivities. “If you know that you have a cold or the flu, we encourage you to stay at home as Village nights and major events will be streamed live,” he said.
