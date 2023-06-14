Naomi O. Varlack
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Naomi O. Varlack on May 25, 2023, at her residence on St. John at the age of 85.
Naomi O. Varlack is survived by her daughters, Diane Griffith, Denise Varlack-Joseph, Delrise Varlack, Shirlene Varlack; sister, Edna Freeman; grandchildren, Chandra Todd, Jen Sun Joseph, Jai Mi Sun Joseph, Jamae Francis, Elisa Williams, Elsia Williams, Diara Parsons; great-grandchildren, Alaina Larcheveux, Kennedy Joseph, Jace Sun Joseph
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church. The viewing begins 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.
Alonzo Emanuel Smith
The Smith and Fahie families are sad to announce the passing of Alonzo Emanuel Smith, better known as “Smitty”, who passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Celecia Frett-Smith; children Dave Smith, and Kemo Smith; sister, Mayrose Smith; daughther-in-law, Virginia Smith; grandchildren, Kyan Smith, Lacorian Smith, Kerry Smith and Stephen Smith; sisters-in-law Andrea Frett-Shaw, Jacklyn Frett, Jasmine Frett and Althea Frett; brothers-in-law Amos Frett, Aubrey Frett, Hugo Frett Jr., Cornelius Shaw and Devon Dhu; nieces, Agatha Varlack, Eartha James-Lettsome, Yvonne Callwood-George and Irene Foy; nephews, Prince Fahie and Ciffton Fahie Sr.; close friends, Verne Cooper and Dave Barber, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Celestial Chapel at Hurley’s Funeral Home Chapel. A second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Hurley’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at Hurley’s Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
