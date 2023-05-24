TORTOLA — Ahead of its inaugural flight next week, American Airlines has committed to increasing flights to the British Virgin Islands, according to Communication and Works Minister Kye Rymer.
The airline is set to make a historic, direct flight on Jube 1 from Miami to the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport, one of two flights that day “due to the high demand in ticket sales.”
“We must at this time, celebrate our upcoming historic event of having to welcome the first commercial direct flight from Miami to the Virgin Islands,” Rymer said in remarks during the first session of the Fifth House of Assembly.
“When you go on American Airlines (website), it is Flight 3989 and on June 1, we will be welcoming guests on that inaugural flight,” Rhymer said, adding that approval was granted by the airline for local officials to announce that the demand has been so high that there will be an additional flight that first day.
Rhymer told The Daily News following the session that the second flight is expected to land around 1:29 p.m.
The company also plans to fly into the island several more times after June 1.
“American Airlines has committed to five additional flights for the month of June. So, we will see on the third of June, two flights; the ninth, two flights; the 16th, two flights; and on the 13th, we will have two American flights landing here,” he said.
Ahead of the historic flight, Rhymer extended an invitation to BVI residents, encouraging them to turn out en masse to the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport on June 1, to celebrate. He said that the city of Tamarac, Fla., has proclaimed June 1 as Virgin Islands Day and that a ceremony will be held there in conjunction with American Airlines’ arrival in the BVI.
City Commissioner Morey Right, who grew up in East End, Tortola, spearheaded the proclamation, according to Rhymer.
Plans are in place for Rhymer to attend the event in Florida where the Virgin Islands delegation will be given the keys to the city of Tamarac, he said.