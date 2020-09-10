The act of singing presents an unusual paradox in the time of COVID-19. Singing causes the germs that exhalations carry to be pushed out forcefully into the air, yet the deep breathing that singing requires is good for one’s mental and physical health. The benefits singing provides is just one of the many reasons Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers has decided to push forward with the organization’s programs in the virtual realm. Bolstering her efforts is a $40,000 matching donation pledged to the non-profit organization by Martha Robes, a member of the St. John Recovery Choir, and her husband, Dana Robes.
“We provide singing programs that are universally accessible to the St. John community, and in order to be universally accessible, we have to offer our programs free of charge,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “Our goal is to bring our diverse community together and to strengthen our community through singing.”
After three years of doing the work of almost three people on a shoestring budget supported entirely by grants and donations, Carmichael-Bowers said the matching pledge will help ensure the future success of Sing St. John, which has provided hundreds of children, adults, and senior citizens access to the arts free of charge.
“We are very much focusing on our sustainability over time,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “In order for our organization to be sustainable beyond my tenure and well into the future, like any arts nonprofit of its size, it will need to hire an executive director, a director of choirs, and administrative assistant. We have to start planting the seeds. The Robes’ donation is essential; without it, we would have to cut back, and we really don’t want to.”
This year’s virtual choir programs will include the already established All-Island Children’s Choir, Recovery Choir, and Ocama!, the select choir for children in grades 3 through 8, along with two new classes for Recovery Choir members —sight singing, and vocal technique. Carmichael-Bowers is exploring the best way to accommodate Sing St. John’s seniors program.
“We’ll be doing a half-hour program via the Government Access channel, 27VI,” she said. “We don’t know the schedule yet but it will be available to St. Thomas and St. Croix seniors as well. They’ll all learn the same songs, so somewhere down the line when we can all come together again, the seniors can sing together.”
Togetherness is an aspect of all Sing St. John programs. All of the choirs will learn a few common songs this season so they can perform together. Carmichael-Bowers is keeping her fingers crossed for the annual St. John Holiday Celebration in the Park, scheduled for Dec. 19.
“The component of bringing people together across all the barriers of culture, language, age, and ability is something we hope to keep percolating through this not-ideal virtual singing thing,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “But it will keep us going until the time we can get together.”
Though performances are just one aspect of Sing St. John’s programs, Carmichael-Bowers, who describes herself as “resistant to technology,” plans to put in the work to create a video of the Ocama! choir, where each member will record their individual performance for Carmichael-Bowers to compile into a single video release.
Sing St. John’s programs grew significantly in the wake of Hurricane Irma, when a few handwritten signs placed throughout Cruz Bay drew a crowd to Franklin Powell Sr. Park just three days after the storm ripped through. The motley crew sang “This Little Light of Mine,” with Carmichael-Bowers accompanying on her ukulele.
“On St. John, community takes on a huge level of importance because our resources are fewer, and our most precious resource is our community connection and that sense of love for each other as human beings,” she said. “It has sustained us through major disasters, and it needs to sustain us through this pandemic as well, and this hurricane season. Sing St. John is not just a glee club. It’s a way to come together, to relieve stress and pain and anxiety.”
Those wishing to join one of Sing St. John’s programs can browse the offerings and sign up at www.singstjohn.org. There is a $50 fee for the St. John Recovery Choir for those who are able to pay; the online registration makes it easy to ask for a fee waiver if needed. Donations to Sing St. John in support of the matching $40,000 pledge can also be made at the organization’s website.