ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced Friday that the Anguilla Landfill on St. Croix has reopened.
The announcement came a day after what officials described as a brush fire erupted at the site and forced the temporary shutdown of the landfill shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The fire, which the authority said was “not caused by solid waste,” was on a slope facing Rohlsen Airport.
The V.I. Fire Service extinguished the fire hours later, and the landfill was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.