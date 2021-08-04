Police responding to a call about animal cruelty at Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge in Frederiksted, St. Croix, discovered four chickens, one of which had died, dangling from a tree.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said in news release, that the investigation revealed that a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee discovered “four chickens tied from their feet to tree branches.”
“Three chickens were dead, and one was still alive. The chickens appeared to be roosters that were used for sport fighting, and were left to die,” he said.
The Police Department’s Animal Cruelty investigator is seeking any information regarding the incident, and anyone who may have had their chickens stolen in the last weeks, are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8422 or reach Detective Daniel Rodriguez at 340- 473-6492.