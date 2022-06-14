Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will be out of the territory until Thursday as he will attending a conference in Louisiana for Jobs for America’s Graduates. He is a member of the national organization’s board of directors.
More than 140 young Virgin Islands high school students currently participate in the Jobs for America’s Graduates program. The state-based national nonprofit --- a public-private partnership comprising governors, Fortune 500 execs and national community leaders --- helps high school students succeed academically and achieve on-the-job training.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will serve as governor in Bryan's absence.