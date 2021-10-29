The V.I. Port Authority will be conducting a full-scale exercise today at King Airport on St. Thomas, the agency announced Thursday.
The drill will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m., the Port Authority said in a news release.
Federal Aviation Administration regulations require that airports conduct a comprehensive exercise every three years to rehearse with all of the entities that would be involved in an actual emergency, the release said. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the airport, its tenants, and local response agencies.
The Port Authority said that it will be activating its Emergency Operations Center to conduct the drill. The exercise is not expected to interrupt normal airport operations or travel.