CARACAS, Venezuela — Families of 68 people, mostly prisoners, who were killed in a jail fire in Venezuela gathered outside the scene at a police station Thursday to demand answers, as opposition lawmakers pledged to investigate the tragedy.
A fire ripped through the detention center of a police headquarters west of Caracas on Wednesday morning as families waited outside for visiting hours to begin. As the flames and smoke engulfed the jail, frantic relatives clashed with police, who drove them back with tear gas.
Late Wednesday, the country’s head prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, announced a death toll of 68, including two women who were probably visitors. He promised an investigation.
Local opposition lawmaker Juan Miguel Matheus said the tragedy was compounded by a wait for information. No one was allowed to see the bodies long after the fire had been extinguished in the city of Valencia in Carabobo state, about 100 miles west of the capital. “Part of the drama is that there was no list of dead because many of the bodies were incinerated and it was impossible to recognize them,” he added.
