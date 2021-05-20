A low-pressure system looming in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda now has a 70% chance of developing into a named storm during the next two days and a 90% chance during the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Early Thursday, the system was about 800 miles east of Bermuda, and was expected to produce gale-force winds over the ocean later in the day while it moves in a northward direction, the hurricane center said in its latest public outlook.
“The low is then forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday,” the agency said. “The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.”
Forecasters say the storm system poses no direct threat to the eastern United States, but the National Weather Service notes it could generate “dangerous rip currents along the southeast and mid- Atlantic coasts this weekend.”
If the system becomes a subtropical cyclone, it would become the first named storm this year in the Atlantic hurricane basin. The first name on the list of storm names designated for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Ana.
Subtropical cyclones have characteristics of both tropical and non-tropical storm systems, but they are given names by the National Hurricane Center.
While it’s not uncommon for a named storm to develop in May, the Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.