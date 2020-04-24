A customer gets her eyebrows waxed at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)