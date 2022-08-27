TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands health officials have confirmed 44 cases of Hand, foot and mouth disease or HMFD in 10 preschools and day care centers in the territory.
According to a released statement by National Epidemiologist Harmonie Brewley-Massiah the disease is a generally mild, but very contagious viral disease which is most common in childcare settings on a seasonal basis.
Officials expect cases to increase as investigations continue. The territory’s schools are slated to reopen on Sept. 5.
“Proper hand washing, disinfection and sanitization is needed to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading Hand, foot and mouth disease,” Brewley-Massiah said in the statement. “We are also asking that all health-care providers and educational institutions increase their vigilance and to immediately report any suspected cases of the disease to the Ministry of Health.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said HMFD is a contagious illness caused by different viruses. It is common in infants and children younger than 5 years old. However, older children and adults can get HMFD.
BVI’s Health Ministry said the disease is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and contact with infected feces through the changing of diapers or touching surfaces or objects which have been contaminated with the virus. Symptoms usually begin with a fever, itching, sore throat, reduced appetite and a general feeling of being unwell.
Within two days of the onset of symptoms, a rash consisting of small red spots or blisters may appear on the soles of the feet, palms of the hands or inside the mouth.
“Persons should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and disinfect surfaces and objects, such as toys and doorknobs,” Brewley-Massiah said in the statement. “Persons should also avoid close contact such as hugging, kissing and sharing eating utensils with persons who are infected with the disease.”
To report cases of Hands, Foot and Mouth call 284-468-2281 or 284-468-2285.