49ers rookie QB Lance’s injured finger healing
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Rookie quarterback Trey Lance’s injured finger is showing signs of healing, and the San Francisco 49ers are hopeful he will be able to return to practice next week.
Lance hurt his finger when he was hit on his right hand by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson during an exhibition game Sunday.
Lance was diagnosed with a small chip fracture and is unable to practice this week.
Lance was only able to observe practice because he is unable to take snaps or perform handoffs in order to protect his finger. He was able to work on the side on his footwork, but the Niners are being careful in hopes that he will be able to return next week.
“Anytime you’ve got a small chip, it could linger,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I hope it doesn’t. I’m hoping he’s back there next Monday. That’s the goal. He seems positive about it. We have to be smart with it, too. Sometimes when it’s a real little thing like that, it’s hard to believe it’s still hurt, but we have to make sure that he doesn’t go out there and have a setback right away on it, too.”
San Francisco traded three first-round picks to take Lance third overall in the draft in April. He is expected to get time in certain packages behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo when the season begins on Sept. 12 at Detroit.
For that to happen in the opener, the Niners would need for Lance to be able to practice next week.
The 49ers made some roster tweaks Wednesday, placing defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) and cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve. Both players will be eligible to return after missing three weeks.
Chiefs’ safety Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the league’s reserve list Wednesday, though he could be back with the team soon and available for Week 1 against Cleveland.
Mathieu is fully vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and NFL rules released in July say vaccinated players testing positive but are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players’ vaccination details are not public knowledge.
The timing is fortunate in that the Chiefs planned to practice Thursday before taking the weekend off. They will resume their regular game-week preparation next week for a divisional playoff rematch against the Browns on Sept. 12.
Mathieu has been an All-Pro each of his first two seasons in Kansas City, helping the club reach the Super Bowl twice and end a 50-year championship drought in 2020. He is coming off perhaps the best season of his eight-year career, picking off a career-best six passes with 62 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Not surprisingly, the Chiefs are hopeful that they can sign him to a contract extension. Mathieu is entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year deal, and the two sides have had tentative discussions dating to the offseason.
“We had a chance to talk during training camp and really there was nothing I haven’t shared before that’s new or changed,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Wednesday, shortly before the club announced Mathieu’s positive test.
Vikings TE Smith to miss season after knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for the season-long absence of on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.
Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout, his third in the NFL, on the heels of the departure of 10-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.
“He’s just a great football player, and there’s no reason to think he wasn’t going to have a great year,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “But he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him. I would expect whenever he’s back the same great player that he was.”
The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position. He’ll need some time to adjust to a new playbook, so Tyler Conklin is likely to take the lead when the Vikings start the season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Both Herndon and Conklin are in their fourth years in the NFL.
— The Associated Press
Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery, so the best-case scenario would be the Vikings making the playoffs and Smith being a fast healer.
The 2019 second-round draft pick from Alabama just turned 23, though, so there’s not going to be a rush to bring him back at the risk of future trouble. In fact, Smith opted for the full repair to guard against future arthritis in the joint that could have shortened his career. The meniscus is cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between the femur and tibia, the thigh and shin bones.
“It’s just one of the tough breaks in this game,” Cousins said. “But he’s so young. He’s got a lot of good football ahead of him, so this is just going to be a bump in the road.”
With 11 days remaining before the regular season starts for the Vikings, the roster came more into focus Wednesday, the day after the 53-man cutdown. Smith, rookie running back Kene Nwangwu (knee) and second-year wide receiver Dan Chisena (undisclosed), a special teams ace, were placed on injured reserve. Teams can now use injured reserve as a short-term option, with players only required to miss three games.
Tight end Ben Ellefson, a native of Hawley, Minnesota, who played at North Dakota State, was claimed off waivers from Jacksonville. Brandon Dillon is the other tight end currently on the active roster, and rookie tight end Zach Davidson was among the 14 players added to the practice squad, leaving two vacancies for the time being.
Running back Ameer Abdullah and guard Dakota Dozier were the most prominent names among the 14 players players signed Wednesday to the 16-man practice squad, which has opened to veterans as part of the NFL rules changes to adjust to the volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defensive end Everson Griffen and long snapper Andrew DePaola were re-signed one day after being released, which deprives the vested veterans of having their base salaries guaranteed for the entire season if they were to be let go again later this year.
25 of 879 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
A trade for Watson? Dolphins coach says Tua is his QB
BC-FBN--Dolphins QB, 1st Ld-Writethru
Sep 1, 2021 6:50 PM — 473 words
By ALAIN POUPART Associated Press
Eds: UPDATES: with Tagovailoa quotes
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores publicly expressed his support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, which may or may not tamp down speculation about the team’s interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots on Sept. 12, Flores said.
“Yes. I don’t know if I can be more clear,” Flores said. “I don’t know how many times I’ll say it. I don’t know how much more clear I can be here. Tua is the starter. I mean, if I need to say it again, I will.”
Tagovailoa naturally was happy to hear Flores’ comments.
“I think it means a lot, with it coming from the head coach,” he said. “The support that I have from him, from the team, it means a lot. For me, I’m just focused literally on trying to get our guys ready for next week.”
The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. He has denied the allegations.
“You know what’s funny? I heard (DT John Jenkins) just say he doesn’t have cable. I’m one of those guys that don’t have cable, too. So I’m not able to turn on my TV and watch what’s going on, to see the news and whatnot.
“Now, obviously I know social media’s a big deal but really, I only hear about those things from my agents or if it comes from (Miami communications executive) Anne Noland or if coach wants to sit down and talk to me about things like that. That’s kind of how I find out a lot of the talk that’s going on.”
Speculation regarding a possible trade has raised questions about Miami’s commitment to Tagovailoa, a top-five draft pick last year.
“Tua is our quarterback,” Flores said. “I think he has had a good training camp. I think he has made a lot of progress. I think he has made a lot of improvement. We’re pleased with where he is.”
Tagovailoa had a 6-3 record as a starter as a rookie after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback after six games. He passed for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and was pulled in favor of Fitzpatrick in games against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
No charges have been filed against Watson, who has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons. His availability this season is unclear, and Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations against him.