FILE - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arkansas, which has never had a woman serve as governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Rutledge against Sarah Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be termed out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)