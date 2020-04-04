Gen. John J. Pershing makes a speech on Sept. 15, 1935, during the ceremony of planting an oak tree named after him to celebrate his 75th birthday and the 17th anniversary of the battle of St Mihiel, in St Mihiel, France. In the aftermath of World War I, 14 countries competed in the Inter-Allied Games in 1919, in a stadium named for Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force in Europe.