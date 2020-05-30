Hurricane season officially starts Monday, but a third named storm could potentially form in the Atlantic even before that.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda that poses no threat to the east coast or the Caribbean at this time.
Forecasters said the disturbance has a 50 percent chance of strengthening into a subtropical depression Friday or today. If so, it would be named Cristobal.
But the potential storm doesn’t have much of a chance after that, forecasters said.
“Development is not expected after that time due to unfavorable environmental conditions,” they wrote.
The NHC says a second disturbance, in the Eastern Pacific basin, also has a 50 percent chance of forming in the next few days.
The “poorly organized” system is currently a couple hundred miles south of Guatemala and is expected to slowly head north over the next few days.
If the disturbance strengthens — and survives the journey over Central America and south Mexico — it could re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico.
NOAA recently announced that this hurricane season is expected to be an active one, with 13 to 19 named storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes.