South Africa star batsman AB de Villiers calls it quits
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — AB de Villiers retired from all cricket on Friday, ending a career that saw him flourish into one of his generation’s most gifted batsmen in any format, whether in test matches for his country or Twenty20 games for club teams across the world.
De Villiers had retired from all international cricket with South Africa in 2018 but remained a highly sought after commodity and continued playing in various domestic T20 leagues, most noticeably with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” de Villiers said in a statement on his official Twitter account. “Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.
“Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept — and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.”
De Villiers gave up playing for his country three years ago while still at the top of his game and after being pivotal in a test series victory over Australia. Then, he spoke about the demands playing placed on him and his family, particularly for a player who was one of the first names on South Africa’s team-sheet in every format and for every series.
He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore for a decade after first signing for them in 2011, and had three years to concentrate on playing for them after giving up internationals.
India beats N.Z. by seven wickets to clinch T20 series
RANCHI, India — Lokesh Rahul hit 65 off 49 balls as India romped to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday in the second Twenty20 to clinch the series.
Rahul put on 117 runs off 80 balls with Rohit Sharma as India scored 155-3 in response to New Zealand’s 153-6.
Rahul hit six fours and two sixes as he reached 50 off 39 balls. Sharma scored 55 off 36 balls, including one four and five sixes.
Their sparkling opening partnership paved the way for India’s dominant win at a dew-soaked JSCA International Stadium. The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.
Sharma’s 29th half century in T20 internationals brought him on par with compatriot Virat Kohli, who is rested from this series.
Rahul scored his 16th T20 half century.
Rishabh Pant finished the game with two sixes off successive balls as India sealed the series with 16 balls to spare.
Stand-in skipper Tim Southee finished with 3-16 in his four overs.
Pakistan rallies from 24-4 to beat Bangladesh in T20
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to beat Bangladesh by four wickets on Friday in the first of their three Twenty20s.
The match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh’s 127-7.
Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah launched Pakistan’s recovery with a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. They scored 34 each, removed in quick succession when Fakhar chased a wide delivery of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to edge to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, and Khushdil was undone by a slower ball outside off by pacer Shoriful Islam.
— The Associated Press
With the visitors needing 32 runs in the last three overs, Shadab and Nawaz pulled off a blitz to break Bangladesh’s stranglehold.
“We played like a unit,” Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said. “Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz got the opportunity today and both delivered.”
Nawaz was unbeaten on 18 off 8 and Shadab struck an unbeaten 21 off 10, hitting the winning six by slog-sweeping legspinner Aminul Islam over deep midwicket.
Aminul, one of the home team’s specialist bowlers, came to bowl only in the last over when Pakistan needed two runs for the victory.
“Since two left-hand batsmen were batting, we didn’t bring our leggie but it would have been better to get 140,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said.
Pakistan made a cautious start on the slow pitch before Mohammad Rizwan’s stumps were rattled on 11 by fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Captain Babar Azam dragged one on to his stumps on 7, but Bangladesh failed to keep up that pressure to the end.
The damage was ultimately done when it was restricted to 127-7, continuing a poor batting record that haunted Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The team has lost six straight T20s.
Pakistan pacers Hasan Ali, with 3-22, and Mohammad Wasim, 2-24, triggered a collapse, leaving Bangladesh at 40-4 in the ninth over.
“I have been here during the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) and I know it’s generally a slow pitch,” Ali said. “So I bowled stump to stump and got wickets.”
Afif Hossain top-scored for the side with 36 and Mahedi Hasan was unbeaten on 30 to help them get past 100.
The second match is on Saturday.