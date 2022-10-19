More food for your baby sold under the Similac and Pedialyte brands is being recalled by Abbott Nutrition, whose salmonella and cronobacter troubles earlier in the year were linked to infant deaths and caused a nationwide formula shortage.
“These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage,” the Abbott-written, FDA-posted recall notice said. “If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may occur.”
This recall covers 2-ounce bottles of Similac Pro-Total ComfortTM; Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution; Similac Water (Sterilized); Similac NeoSure; Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive; Similac 360 Total Care; Similac Special Care 24; and Similac Stage 1.
“This recall equates to less than one day’s worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the United States and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply,” the recall notice states.
Here’s what was recalled from where:
• United States: Certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
• Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica: One lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
• Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix: One lot of Similac 360 Total Care
To check the lot numbers included, go to the Similac recall list. If you have a recalled product, don’t use it. Either throw it out or return it to the store of purchase for a refund.
If you have questions, call Abbott at the numbers below.
• United States: 800-986-8540
• Puerto Rico: +1-787-622-5454
• St. Croix: 1-340-690-7222
• St. Thomas: 1-340-690-7222