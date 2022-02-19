FILE - A marcher prays ahead of the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the passage and court rulings upholding the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Dallas. Abortion isn't taking center stage in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary. The March 1, 2022 primary will mark six months that Texas clinics have operated under a law that bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)