The summer season in the Caribbean has started with high temperatures, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and it may get even hotter.
June 1 marked the official start of hurricane season for the Caribbean. While tracking tropical storms, officials are also watching out for potential heat waves that could hit the region.
Weather experts are predicting that August and September may see excessively high temperatures in August and September.
According to Travel Weekly, the region could see heat waves reminiscent of or worse than they experienced in 2016 and 2020. These high temperatures could last through November. The heat waves will undoubtedly affect the island for 15 days but could last more than 30 days.
There has already been evidence of the impending heat increase. Puerto Rico’s “feel-like” temperature reached a scorching 125 degrees within the last week.
Although the warmer weather drives tourists to the Caribbean, this year may not make for pleasant travel. Cedric Van Meerbeeck, a climatologist from the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, said, “Heat is the one factor we are very confident will be worse than it usually is during the summer.”
The increased air temperature causes higher-than-average ocean temperatures and humidity. These conditions create the perfect environment for increased precipitation and storms.
According to Van Meerbeeck, while the region will see reduced tropical cyclone activity and decreasing temperatures in the Caribbean, the possibility remains high for flooding rains.
He added that regions including the Bahamas, Barbados, most areas in the Greater Antilles, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Windward Islands have a high potential for heavy rains and flash flooding until August.
“Flash flooding is one of the hazards we’ll be monitoring closely and that you should prepare for,” he said.
Roche Mahon, a social scientist at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, provided an outline of safety precautions that individuals in the tourism and hospitality sector should take regarding weather conditions.
Mahon suggested they monitor weather advisories and ensure they provide cooling and hydration needs for visitors.
He also stated there could be some travel disruption. Airline schedules, road, bridge transportation, and other forms of travel could be affected by a hurricane or excessive rain, triggering flash floods and mudslides.