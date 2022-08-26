In 2009, 15 adventure-seeking couples rode on the Pepsi Orange Streak roller coaster after they exchanged wedding vows on the roller coaster at the Mall of America in the Nickelodeon Universe theme park. The Chapel of Love celebrated 15 years by offering a free roller coaster wedding ceremony for the couples. The couples also received free toasting glasses, a bottle of champagne, a DVD of the ceremony and a couple won a round-trip honeymoon to CanCun, Mexico and a $1000 shopping spree at the Mall of America. (File photo/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)