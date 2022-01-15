Sanam, a bacha posh — a girl living as a boy, center, sits among Afghan boys as they read the Quran, Islam’s holy book, during a class at a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 8. In the heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society of Afghanistan, there is one tradition which allows girls access to the male world: Bacha posh. A girl dresses, behaves and is treated as a boy, allowing her to play and to work as a boy would be able to do.