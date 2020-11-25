MIAMI — Avery Bradley still has serious concerns about the coronavirus, particularly because one of his children has struggled with respiratory illnesses.
Those concerns kept him from the NBA’s restart bubble. They won’t keep him from this season.
Bradley has finalized his new contract with the Miami Heat — the team he would have faced off against in the NBA Finals had he gone to the bubble at Walt Disney World this summer with his previous team, the Los Angeles Lakers. And when the Heat open camp next week in advance of the Dec. 22 start of the regular season, Bradley said he’ll be ready. “I mean, this is the new normal,” said Bradley, who wore a mask for his first media session as a member of the Heat on Tuesday — a call held over Zoom.
“My decision right now is to just focus on playing. That’s my focus. I feel like everyone has a better idea of this virus; obviously, there’s still some unknowns. But my decision not to go to the bubble just was about the impact on my family.”
Bradley and his wife sat down this past June, weighed the pros and cons, and he ultimately decided not to take the risk.
The Lakers beat the Heat for the NBA title in six games; the Lakers also gave Bradley their blessing to exercise his right to not play, something that the league and the National Basketball Players Association agreed was an appropriate option to offer players before going to the bubble.
This season won’t be held in a bubble. Teams will be on planes, in hotels, playing road games again. There will be risks, though the league is still working on health and safety protocols that will be designed to mitigate those risks as much as possible.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a unique start of this season and some new things that we’re going to have to get used to, but I’m ready for it,” Bradley said. “We’re just going to try to navigate through it as best as we can.”
Miami becomes Bradley’s sixth team. The 6-foot-3 guard — who turns 30 on Thanksgiving Day — averaged 8.6 points for the Lakers last season.
California Assembly to meet in NBA arena for new session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly will be trading its Capitol chambers for a downtown NBA arena when it kicks off the new session Dec. 7 in an effort to limit coronavirus spread.
Speaker Anthony Rendon said Wednesday the extra space and better air filtration at the Golden 1 Center will help keep lawmakers, staff and the press safe. The Senate, meanwhile, will still convene in its regular chambers, President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said in a statement. Neither chamber will allow guests, including lawmakers’ families.
“Moving this event away from the Assembly Chambers and not allowing guests to attend were difficult decisions to make,” said Rendon, a Democrat. “Given the circumstances of rapidly growing COVID-19 rates across the state, we need to do everything we can to keep members, their families, staff, and the public safe.”
The arena, home to the Sacramento Kings’ NBA team, is several blocks from the Capitol.
Lawmakers will be sworn in at the December meeting for the new two-year session, and they will return for work in January. The Assembly has 80 members and the Senate has 40.
Atkins, who is also a Demcocrat, said health officials deemed the Senate’s distancing and screening procedures, as well as its air filtration systems and no-guest policy, as sufficient to meet in the chamber safely. The Senate has 40 members.
“When Californians are changing holiday traditions and putting off graduations, weddings, and other important events, the Senate wants to make sure that we are conducting this essential public business in a way that reflects the seriousness of the times and respects the sacrifices Californians are making,” she said in a statement
Coronavirus cases are on the rise across California. In the spring, both chambers suspended their sessions to avoid spreading the virus. After they returned, several lawmakers and staff contracted the virus.
When Republican Sen. Brian Jones tested positive for the virus after attending a caucus meeting in August, Atkins barred members he’d had contact with from the chamber, instead requiring them to participate and vote virtually.\
NBA moves Indianapolis’ All-Star weekend to 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star weekend in 2024, the league said Wednesday, formally rescheduling the plans for that city to be the site of the league’s midseason showcase this season.
Cleveland will play host in 2022 and Salt Lake City will do so in 2023, both of those sites and years previously announced. The next open spot on the league’s All-Star calendar was 2024, which now belongs to Indianapolis.
The league said “public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.”
The new dates for Indianapolis’ All-Star weekend: Feb. 16-18, 2024.
“While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.
The news had been expected for months. The league released hotel blocks for what would have been the 2021 All-Star weekend back in August and is in the process of finalizing a schedule for this season — which begins Dec. 22.
The league said it is planning to revise this season’s All-Star agenda, with those plans still to be announced.