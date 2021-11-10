No. 3 Kansas 87, Michigan State 74: Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of college basketball.
Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season’s squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks were missing forward Jalen Wilson, who was suspended last week for the first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last month.
Kansas led by seven at the half before Michigan State cut it to 48-45. After a timeout, Agbaji caught an alley-oop for a dunk and then stole the ball on the other end before finishing that possession with another dunk to restore the seven-point lead.
No. 4 Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary 51: Jay Wright pulled a stat sheet over toward Collin Gillespie and whispered at the star guard for No. 4 Villanova, pointing at a couple of gaudy numbers.
Gillespie and Justin Moore combined for 12 assists and no turnovers on Tuesday in a season-opening 91-51 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
It’s the kind of numbers that will give the Hall of Fame coach a few more wins, and the kind of numbers the Wildcats will need Friday to have a shot at beating No. 2 UCLA.
Gillespie scored 13 points in his first game back since suffering a torn MCL in his left knee. Moore hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Big East favorite Wildcats. Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels each added 17.
Villanova needed the tune-up headed into a stacked nonconference schedule that includes the Bruins later this week. They’ll play for only the sixth time and first since 2010.
No. 7 Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67: Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 7 Purdue past Bellarmine 96-67 on Tuesday night.
Zach Edey added 16 points, Isaiah Thompson had 15 points, Brandon Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11 for the Boilermakers.
C.J. Fleming and Dylan Penn each scored 14 points for Bellarmine.
The Boilermakers, who made 16 of 34 3s, led by as many as 36 points in the second half. Purdue shot 50% for the game while the Knights were held to 41%.
Purdue broke open the game with a 19-3 run that produced a 40-23 lead. The Boilermakers led 50-37 at half.
No. 13 Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66: Will Richardson scored 20 points and No. 13 Oregon opened the season with an 83-66 victory over Texas Southern on Tuesday.
De’Vion Harmon added 15 points and Jacob Young had 14 for the Ducks, who led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
John Walker III led the Tigers with 19 points and PJ Henry had 10.
Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season. Oregon went 21–7 overall and reached the Sweet 16 for the fifth time under coach Dana Altman.
Texas Southern went 17-9 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament. The Tigers defeated Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four and then lost to Michigan.
Texas Southern returned four starters from last season’s team. Michael Weathers, the team’s top scorer, transferred to Southern Methodist for his final year of eligibility.
No. 17 Buckeyes 67, Akron 66: Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.
The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who banked it in to seal the win.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but fouled out on Ali’s late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points.
Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips, who were close to getting their first win over Ohio State in more than century.
No. 18 Tennessee 90, UT-Martin 62: Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday night.
Chandler shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers.
Chandler was regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year.
Justin Powell, a new arrival, added 13 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
KK Curry scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.
The Vols connected on 17 of 40 3-point attempts, This team will spend a lot of time on the perimeter.
Besides Vescovi, Chandler hit all four of his attempts from long distance.
“Every time we came down the court, we were ready to shoot,” Chandler said. “In the second half, we were finally able to turn the switch on.”
Powell made 3 of 5 3-point tries.
No. 19 UNC 83, Loyola 67: Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67 on Tuesday night.
Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.
Davis, a former North Carolina player, replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff. Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.
Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, added 12 points and Kerwin Walton scored 11 points for North Carolina, which scored the game’s first nine points.
Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola. Cam Spencer had 15 points and Kenneth Jones scored 11 for the Greyhounds.
The Tar Heels led 45-31 at halftime, shooting 53.6% from the field.
The lead grew to 72-51 when Davis and Garcia connected on consecutive 3-pointers.
North Carolina is 100-12 in season openers, winning its first game of a season for the 17th consecutive year.
