This month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety are jointly observing the first National Pedestrian Safety Month with the goal of increasing awareness about pedestrian safety and reminding drivers and walkers that staying safe is a shared responsibility.
Both agencies offered the following safety tips for drivers:
• Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
• Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see and stop for the crossing pedestrians.
• Follow the speed limit.
Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
--- — Be extra cautious when reversing.