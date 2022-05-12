The Agricultural Plan Task Force revealed a proposal this week that aims in part to increase agricultural productivity in the territory by 2% each year at a price tag of more than $60 million.
The plan was revealed in a Monday evening hybrid event, with in-person gatherings on St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, connected virtually with several people also joining from home, including Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, who tuned in virtually due to a positive COVID diagnosis.
The plan was created in response to Act 8404, signed into law in December 2020, which featured eight mandates aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and profitability to improve food security in the Virgin Islands.
The task force, comprised of representatives from the University of the Virgin Islands, the V.I. Agriculture Department, and other community leaders, created the plan over the course of nine months with the input of local farmers and residents. The plan was submitted to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Frett-Gregory, one of the Act 8404 sponsors, in December.
The unveiling of the plan was delayed until this month due to the task force’s desire to allow Frett-Gregory and the governor time to review the plan, and it “took a while to coordinate schedules,” said UVI President and task force co-chair David Hall.
The plan’s hefty price tag is almost entirely due to the recommendation of a comprehensive irrigation and water supply system, valued at $50,477,000. Hall said the majority of the funding could come from the federal government.
“We believe there are federal funds that are available that will allow us to bring even more dollars into the territory that we’re not going after,” Hall said. “We believe there are significant areas in the federal government looking to invest in agriculture, to improve water systems and infrastructure. We cannot sit back and let those funds go to other places.”
Hall added that $10 million would be requested from the V.I. government on a recurring basis, and $3.5 million would be requested as a one-time investment initiative from the private sector.
Frett-Gregory, who campaigned for the V.I. Legislature on a platform of food security, said she stood ready to support the plan’s recommendations.
“The global pandemic definitely brought the importance of food security in clear focus for us here in the Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said. “The time is now for us as Virgin Islanders to be deliberate about increasing the productivity and efficiency of our local agriculture market, and to reduce the footprint of our reliance on importing food items. It’s time for us to support this plan, which will require monetary resources. You’ve completed a herculean task and now the real work begins.”
The task force relied on the input of community members at town hall meetings, farmers through surveys, UVI’s Caribbean Green Technology Center, which conducted a study on irrigation and water supply, and others during the plan’s creation.
In addition to providing guidance on a regulatory framework and structured farming business models to increase agricultural productivity, the plan calls for the creation of a local food program coordinator position, who would be hired under the Department of Agriculture and would work with various stakeholder groups.
A proposed 501(c)(3) local farm food fund would have a particular focus on encouraging home gardens and community farming to supplement the work of farmers in the territory.
Act 8404 calls for the formation of an advisory committee to include the Agriculture commissioner, the executive director of the Economic Development Authority, UVI president, UVI’s dean of agriculture, and three farmers, one from each island. The Ag Plan Task Force suggested the addition of commissioners from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and Department of Education to the committee.
The act also mandates a comprehensive agriculture education, which the task force fleshed out into plans for pre-K through elementary and middle to high school students, as well as informal educational opportunities for farmers, and agricultural programs at the collegiate level.
The final mandate is for data and analysis framework and includes benchmarks recommended by the task force as follows:
• Increasing local agricultural productivity by 2% each year in order to increase locally consumed products from 3% to 35% according to the goal in Vision 2040
• Increasing the acreage in production by 10% each year
• Increasing the number of licensed farmers by a 5% each year
• Increase the number of individuals engaged in home gardening and community growing by 10% each year
• Reducing the number of agricultural imports by 2% each year
Implementation of the plan is largely reliant on funding.
“There must be a commitment and investment from the local government to create a new foundation for agriculture productivity,” the plan concludes.
In addition to Hall, the Agricultural Plan Task Force includes Agriculture Commissioner Positive T.A. Nelson, Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Diana E. Collingwood, Hannah V. Carty, executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulations, UVI Dean of the School of Business Kendra Harris, UVI Dean of the School of Agriculture Usman Adamu, Island Green Living Association President Harith Wickrema, Dale Browne of Sejah Farms, Royce Creque of Greenridge Guavaberry Farms, and Ridge to Reef Farms Director Nate Olive.
The full plan can be viewed at https://doa.vi.gov/ag-plan/.