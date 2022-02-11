Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend University of Alabama, discusses her return to campus following mob demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala., on Feb. 7, 1956. She held a press conference accompanied by Ruby Hurley, right, Southeast regional secretary of the NAACP, and attorney Arthur Shores, left. The school in 2022 decided to add Foster’s name to a building already named for a KKK leader and former governor.