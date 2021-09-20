Eight days before Hampton, S.C., lawyer Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he’d been shot in the head in what police call a botched insurance fraud scheme, probate records show he renounced his right to personally represent the estate of his younger son, who was found murdered in June.
The probate records of Paul Murdaugh, 22, provide a glimpse into his father’s decision-making during a tortuous, tragic summer, days before Alex Murdaugh, according to his lawyers, asked a former client to kill him so his older son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.
Ten weeks earlier, Alex Murdaugh had called 911 to report the murders of his wife and son, crimes that remain unsolved. On Sept. 3, his law firm confronted him about missing money, alleging he had stolen millions from the firm and its clients. The next day, according to the insurance scheme, he was supposed to die.
On Aug. 27, after his son’s estate went to probate, Murdaugh signed away his right to administer the estate and asked his brother to take it over.
It’s understandable, and not unusual, for a grieving parent to allow a trusted sibling to handle their child’s estate. But in this case, the circumstances raise questions.
Among them: Was his decision to turn over the management of Paul Murdaugh’s estate to his brother related to his alleged plan to have himself killed? Was it because of his own financial troubles? Or because of the oxycodone addiction his lawyers say he’s had for 20 years?
And given that his son’s estate is open, why does the estate of his late wife, Maggie remain closed?
Murdaugh’s decision not to handle his son’s estate also came two days after 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, whose office has close ties to the Murdaugh family, announced that he had quietly recused himself earlier in the month from the investigation into the death of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.
In an Aug. 11 letter to the South Carolina attorney general, Stone said he was stepping away from the case “considering the events of today in SLED’s investigation.” Stone and police have refused to say what happened on Aug. 11.
Murdaugh was arrested and charged Thursday with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and falsifying a police report related to his Sept. 4 shooting.
When he signed away his right to administer his son’s estate on Aug. 27, Murdaugh requested that his brother, Randolph Murdaugh IV, take over handling of the estate. The records do not explain why he made the request, but the form that Alex Murdaugh signed states that he did not give up any interest in his son’s estate or inheritance rights.
Colleton County Probate Court Judge Ashley H. Amundson certified Randolph Murdaugh IV’s application to represent the estate on Sept. 2, according to records. The application says Paul Murdaugh owned an unknown amount of personal property, did not own probate real estate and did not have a will.
A complete inventory of Paul Murdaugh’s assets has not been filed, according to the records.
The only probate filing available online for Maggie Murdaugh is a Sept. 9 demand for notice from a Summerville-based interior design company. The filing requests that the company be notified when Maggie Murdaugh’s estate is open for creditors’ claims.
Asked about the probate records Friday, Dick Harpootlian, Alex Murdaugh’s attorney, said he “didn’t know anything about it.” He referred questions to Randolph Murdaugh IV.