FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, American poet Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA. Writer Marieke Lucas Rijneveld announced on Twitter Friday Feb. 26, 2021, that she has handed back the assignment to translate American poet Amanda Gorman's work into Dutch, following criticism that a white author was selected to translate the works. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FILE)