Hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cruise lines are slowly resuming voyages a year and a half later.
A number of cruise lines have begun sailing from Florida ports, and others are set to start next month.
Carnival Cruise Line currently has one ship operating from Florida on six and eight-night voyages to the eastern and southern Caribbean, respectively: Carnival Horizon from Miami. The company also has CDC approval to begin operating Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Carnival Magic and Carnival Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral this summer. Carnival requires all passengers to be vaccinated, but offers a small number of pre-approved waivers for each cruise. Starting Saturday, all unvaccinated passengers 12 years old or older on Florida cruises will have to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.
Royal Caribbean International currently has one ship operating from Florida on three and four-night voyages to The Bahamas: Freedom of the Seas from Miami. Royal Caribbean International recommends that everyone eligible be vaccinated.
Celebrity Cruises currently has two ships operating from Florida: Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Equinox from Fort Lauderdale. Celebrity Edge is doing seven-night voyages to the eastern Caribbean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. Celebrity Equinox is doing seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean. Celebrity Cruises requires that all passengers 16 years old or older be vaccinated, and will require that all passengers 12 years old or older be vaccinated starting Sunday.
MSC Cruises has CDC approval to begin operating MSC Meraviglia from Miami. The ship plans to start three- and four-night voyages to The Bahamas on Aug. 2. MSC Cruises recommends that all passengers be vaccinated and requires unvaccinated passengers who are 12 years old and older to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.
Norwegian Cruise Line has CDC approval to begin operating Norwegian Gem from Miami. The ship plans to start seven-night voyages to the western Caribbean on Aug. 15. Norwegian Cruise Line plans to require all passengers be vaccinated.
Although it hasn't resumed Florida sailings, Norwegian is back in action in Europe.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian hadn't sailed with passengers for 500 days, according to the company, and the Norwegian Jade became the cruise line's first ship to resume service when sailed from Athens, Greece, on Sunday.
Norwegian Jade will sail to the Greek Isles on voyages from Athens to Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini through November.
The ship is the first of the 17-ship Norwegian fleet to recommence voyages. On Aug. 7, Norwegian Encore will be the first ship to return to cruising in U.S. waters after the long COVID-19 hiatus with Alaska cruises from Seattle.
The company filed suit in Florida earlier this month over the state's law prohibiting "vaccine passports," a term referring to proof of vaccination.
More ships have plans to begin operating this summer from Florida ports but they do not yet have CDC approval.