NEW YORK — A second wave of seasonal influenza is taking hold in the U.S., just as health officials are on high alert for new cases of the novel coronavirus. Many of the symptoms are the same, but when it comes to immediate risk, Americans should fear the flu more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 19 million Americans have fallen ill with the flu so far this season, including 180,000 who ended up in the hospital. About 10,000 Americans have died, including more than 60 children.
This flu season in the U.S. began earlier than usual.
It started picking up in mid-November with a surge of influenza B, a strain that typically develops later in the cycle. But an uptick in new flu infections began to appear over the past two weeks. The strain that’s emerging now is an H1N1 type of influenza A, the one that normally kicks off the season.
Every state in the U.S. is reporting widespread infections, according to the weekly Influenza Surveillance Report published Friday.
— From wire reports
