Detroit’s Customs and Border Protection office thought it had seen it all. Then came the mummy linens.
Last May, a Canadian mail truck was stopped and searched after crossing the bridge into Port Huron when inspectors discovered five jars filled with brown flecks of string that resembled insects. Turned out, they were historic shreds of fabric that once clothed Egyptian mummies
”Mummy linens?” CBP spokesman Kris Grogan remembers thinking to himself when he learned about the discovery.
“I think everyone was like, ‘Seriously?’”
Grogan said the linens are still in the custody of U.S. authorities, who are trying to figure out why someone would try to bring the mummy linens into the U.S., and, how to get them back home to Egypt.
”I think anytime you’re able to preserve a piece of history, it’s a good thing for us to be able to return it to its native land,” Grogan said. “It’s an interesting case just because of the sensitivity.”
Grogan said the case remains under investigation. No one has been arrested. According to CBP, the Egyptian relics were discovered on May 25 after CBP officers pulled over a Canadian mail truck for inspection at the Centralized Examination Station in Marysville.
During the inspection, officers found a package that contained five jars, which raised suspicion.
The officers turned the jars over to government scientists, who concluded the seized items were mummy linens, believed to be from the Ptolemaic Dynasty 305-30 B.C.
