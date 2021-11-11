Nets 123, Magic 90: Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three.
Bucks 112, Knicks 100: Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating New York.
Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. They won at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Derrick Rose had 22 points and seven assists for New York.
Celtics 104, Raptors 88: Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Boston’s victory over Toronto.
Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
Wizards 97, Cavaliers 94: Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Washington scored the final five points to beat Cleveland.
Kuzma scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.
— The Associated Press
including two 3-pointers in the final 26 seconds. Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Ricky Rubio had 20 points for Cleveland.