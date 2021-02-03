Bucks 130, Pacers 110: Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter and still had a triple-double while helping the Milwaukee Bucks roll to a lopsided victory.
The reigning two-time MVP had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Bucks’ 130-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line.
Over his last two games, Antetokounmpo has shot a combined 15 of 19 from the floor and hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer. Antetokounmpo is making just 28% of his 3-point attempts this season.
Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds and six assists, delivering a big performance for a second straight night.
76ers 118, Hornets 111: Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets for their fourth straight win.
Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers, who stretched their winning streak against the Hornets to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers have also won 14 straight against the Magic.
Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each had 22 points for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
Mavericks 122, Hawks 116: Luka Doncic scored 27 points and dished out 14 assists as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, including a crucial tip-in of a miss by Doncic with 32 seconds remaining that helped Dallas hold off a furious Atlanta comeback.
Doncic clearly won the individual matchup between two of the NBA’s brightest young stars, who are forever linked after being dealt for each other in a blockbuster trade during the 2018 draft.
With Dallas players hassling him the length of the court and coming at him with frequent double-teams, Young needed a late flourish to reach 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting. He had nine assists and four turnovers.
Thunder 104, Rockets 87: Kenrich Williams scored 19 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a 30-point loss to Houston two days earlier and beat the Rockets.
Darius Bazley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Al Horford scored 17 points and Hamidou Diallo added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its previous two games — both losses.
Eric Gordon scored 22 points and Victor Oladipo added 19 for the Rockets, whose win streak ended at six games.
Clippers 121, Cavaliers 99: Paul George made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers found enough energy on tired legs to end a six-game road trip with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Just 24 hours after dropping a tight game in Brooklyn that had an NBA Finals vibe, the Clippers made 20 3-pointers to avoid losing two straight for the first time this season. They are the only team in the league not to drop two in a row.
Collin Sexton scored 27 and Darius Garland 23 for the Cavaliers.
Julius Randle scored 27 points and tied a career high by hitting five 3-pointers as the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 107-103.
Elfrid Payton added 20 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 17, and the Knicks picked up the win after dropping five of six.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points.
New York outscored the Bulls 34-17 in the first quarter.
The Knicks withstood a huge run in the fourth and came away with the win after losing two nights earlier in Chicago.
Randle made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc to equal his career best at Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 2019. He made three in a row late in the opening quarter.
Elfrid Payton added 20 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 17, and the Knicks picked up the win after dropping five of six.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points.
Thaddeus Young scored 19. Lauri Markkanen, coming off back-to-back outings with 30 or more, cooled off with nine points as the Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games. They also fell to 3-7 at home.
The Knicks led 94-76 early in the fourth before the Bulls went on a 20-5 run. Daniel Gafford’s alley-oop and Markkanen’s driving dunk cut it to 99-96 with 5:45 left.
Reggie Bulluck nailed a 3 for New York and Payton pulled up for a turnaround jumper in the lane to bump the lead back up to eight with 3:33 remaining.
Coby White hit a 3 for Chicago, but Randle answered with a jumper with just over two minutes remaining.
A driving dunk by LaVine cut it to 106-101 with 1:18 left. It remained that way until Young tipped in White’s missed 3 in the closing seconds.
Beal scores 32, Wizards top reeling Heat 103-100
MIAMI (AP) — Say this much for the Washington Wizards: They’re resilient.
Bradley Beal scored 32 points and the Wizards rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the freefalling Miami Heat 103-100 on Wednesday night.
Deni Avdija added 13 for Washington, which pulled off this comeback just three nights after digging its way out of an 18-point hole to beat the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards — who had their season suspended for nearly two weeks because of virus issues in January — held Miami to 32 points in the game’s final 23 minutes.
Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans each scored 11 for Washington.
Tyler Herro scored 20 points for Miami, which fell to 7-14 after making the NBA Finals last season. Jimmy Butler had 19 and Bam Adebayo scored 17.
Beal has scored at least 25 points in all of his 17 games this season, the fifth player to start a season on such a streak and the first since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight to begin the 1966-67 campaign. The Wizards were without Russell Westbrook, who has yet to play the second game in a back-to-back this season.
Miami led by 10 at the half, just the third double-digit intermission lead for the Heat this season. They turned the other two into blowout wins.
Not this one.
It was 68-55 when Herro opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and then not much of anything went right the rest of the way for the Eastern Conference champions. They missed 11 consecutive shots in the third quarter, then went 0 for 4 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 56 seconds.