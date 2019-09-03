ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, the National Hurricane Center is keeping track of four potential tropical systems that could become the next tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Fernand.
As of 11 p.m. Monday, the most likely candidate is a tropical wave that formed off Africa that was first investigated on Friday is now located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. It’s moving northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.
Chances of tropical system formation is placed at 80% in the next 48 hours and 90% in the next five days.
Most computer models predict that the system will remain over the open ocean in the central Atlantic.
Right on its tail is the newest storm being tracked as of Monday morning, a tropical wave forecast to emerge in the far eastern tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Cape Verde Islands in a few days, the hurricane center stated.
Chances of tropical system formation is placed at 30% in the next five days.
As of Saturday afternoon, the hurricane center began investigating some disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico associated with a broad area of low pressure. On Monday, it’s projected to move westward toward the coast of Mexico with some development. Chances of tropical system formation are placed at 60% in the next 48 hours and 50% over the next five days.
As of Sunday morning, the hurricane center began investigating a trough of low pressure disturbed weather located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center predicts gradual development, although it does not have a well-defined surface center, as it moves slowly northward or north-northwestward. Chances of tropical system formation are placed at 30% in the next 48 hours and 30% over the next five days.
If any one of the storms form, it would become the seventh tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. If it then grows into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Fernand.
