LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Udonis Haslem is honest about it: Elections simply have not been overly important to him.
That is, until now.
He’s been a registered voter since 2004, so it’s not like he’s been unaware of the process or how it works. But it’s also been far from a passion project for Haslem, the Miami Heat forward who serves as a team captain and tries to set an example for every other player in the locker room. So, this year, that meant getting involved in the election process.
“Growing up in my household, voting was never a conversation,” Haslem said. “Voting was never a conversation when I went to school. It definitely wasn’t a conversation when I was hanging out with my homeboys. There was just never a conversation. So, for me to be able to be a leader in this league and to be able to be a leader on my team, I had to educate myself.”
This is why Haslem and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, players on different sides of this year’s NBA Finals, are teammates once again — just as they were in Miami from 2010 through 2014. Haslem is one of more than 50 Black athletes and entertainers who are lending their celebrity and influence to the “More Than A Vote” campaign, a group headlined by James. It formed not long after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a part of what reignited the quest to eliminate racial inequality and police brutality in this country.
The group’s primary mission right now: defeat what it calls “systemic, targeted voter suppression” and protect Black voters.
“I know we’re here playing the game, but I’m not losing the fact of what’s important as well,” James said earlier in these playoffs. “More than a vote, it’s about protecting Black voters and voter suppression that goes on in our communities. ... We always talk about change in our communities, and now we have an opportunity. We have an opportunity to really create change for the better.”
The numbers, so far, are to James’ liking: The National Basketball Players Association says almost all eligible voters within its membership are now registered, something that had been a major undertaking inside the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World — where the app players downloaded to learn their way around the bubble even included directions on how to register.
More than half of the NBA’s arenas, all of which would be otherwise sitting empty on election day, have either been registration-drive sites or will serve as polling locations — a player demand when the season was nearly called off in August because of more racial unrest. And the More Than A Vote group has already recruited 20,000 poll workers for election day around the country.
“These athletes, just like everybody else, had a mix of paralysis — because we’ve all been unable to do anything — and rage and anger and frustration,” More Than A Vote’s Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michael Tyler said.