In this Jan. 25 file photo Democratic House impeachment managers stand after delivering the article of impeachment to the Senate alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, in Washington. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.