HOUSTON — The Houston Astros surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and then announced ace Justin Verlander will be shut down for at least two weeks with a strained right forearm.
Dan Altavilla (1-0) got the win. Taylor Williams yielded an RBI double to Michael Brantley before striking out Alex Bregman for his first career save.
Marlins 11, Phillies 6
PHILADELPHIA — Miami scratched right-hander José Ureña from its victory at Philadelphia and delayed its postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.
No reason was given for Ureña being scratched. Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
Tigers 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day.
Miguel Cabrera led off with a 10-pitch walk before Cron connected against Michael Lorenzen (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to right.
Rockies 5, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness.
Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months.
The Rangers said Kluber reported feeling the tightness in the first few pitches and it got worse as the inning progressed. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will be further evaluated today.
Indians 9, Royals 2
CLEVELAND — More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings to help Cleveland take two of three in the delayed season-opening series.
Jose Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians, who finally put some solid swings together against Kansas City’s bullpen.
Twins 14, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in seven runs, helping Kenta Maeda win his debut with Minnesota.
Jake Cave hit a grand slam in the first inning for Minnesota, which belted a major league-record 307 homers last season. Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth.
Yankees 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Gleyber Torres homered to help the Yankees rally for the victory.
Torres and Luke Voit connected in the seventh, tying it at 2. Torres then singled in Hicks in the eighth against Sean Doolittle (0-1).
Pirates 5, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager.
Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered for the Pirates, and Mitch Keller (1-0) pitched five solid innings.
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off Kirby Yates, and Arizona rallied for four runs off San Diego’s vaunted bullpen after the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era.
Cubs 9, Brewers 1
CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Cubs beat the Brewers to take two of three in their opening series.
Chatwood (1-0) struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 5, 10 Innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave Tampa Bay the win.
Tampa Bay’s defensive whiz delivered the second game-ending hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings.
Orioles 7, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander each hit a two-run homer, powering Baltimore to the win.
José Iglesias added four hits for the Orioles, who took the final two games of the season-opening series. Wade LeBlanc (1-0) worked 5 2/3 innings, and Cole Sulser got six outs for the save.
Boston starter Ryan Weber (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings.
