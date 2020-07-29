Renteria returns to manage ChiSox after COVID-19 scare
CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox got their manager back just before their first road game of this strange, shortened season.
Rick Renteria, 58, returned to the team Tuesday after being isolated for 24 hours after he awakened Monday experiencing symptoms consistent with the common cold. Renteria tested negative for COVID-19 and walked into Progressive Field about 90 minutes before the start of a doubleheader against the Indians.
He stayed behind the batting cage and at a safe distance from his players as they took batting practice.
Renteria, who has managed the White Sox since 2017, complained Monday of a “slight cough and nasal congestion” and went to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests.
“They had the protocol in place,” Renteria said after the White Sox lost to the Indians 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. “I had a stuffy and runny nose, I was coughing. We have our intake questions they ask us. Those are two of them.”
Renteria stayed at the team’s hotel when Monday’s game was postponed by rain. Renteria had to stay away from his players and staff until he passed Major League Baseball’s safety protocols.
Cards RHP Mikolas to miss season with forearm surgeryMINNEAPOLIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list before their game Tuesday at Minnesota. Mikolas was supposed to start today. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound against the Twins instead.
The 31-year-old Mikolas pitched four innings for the Cardinals in an exhibition game last week. He missed spring training with the injury, but after nearly four more months to rest during the virus shutdown, he ramped up his activity when camp reconvened.
Mikolas wasn’t feeling right after his most recent bullpen, Mozeliak said, and an MRI on Monday prompted the need for a procedure. The estimated rehabilitation time is four months. The elbow ligament was deemed fully intact, but pitching through the injury this summer would have put him at risk for more damage.
— The Associated Press