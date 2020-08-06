Marlins 1, Orioles 0 Marlins 2, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Don Mattingly’s undermanned, gritty and first-place Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Wednesday night for a doubleheader sweep.
Brian Anderson homered in opener, and Miami won 1-0 despite getting only two hits.
The sweep kept the Marlins atop the NL East and earned Mattingly his 281st win as Miami’s manager, tying Jack McKeon’s club record.
The Marlins won their third straight game since emerging from a coronavirus-prompted layoff that left them with a roster filled with callups, free agents and rookies.
Phillies 11, Yankees 7
Yankees 3, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent New York over Philadelphia and a split of their doubleheader.
Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler (2-0) and lead the “visiting” Phillies to a victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings.
Mets 3, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning, overshadowing Juan Soto’s eventful 2020 debut for the World Series champs, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win.
Brewers 1, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and Milwaukee snapped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.
Milwaukee held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.
Twins 5, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings.
Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn’t walk a batter and struck out just one.
Red Sox 5, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched out of trouble all night, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid.
Pérez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks, wiggling out of jams for five innings. He struck out four. Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman completed a four-hitter.
Blue Jays 2, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and Toronto beat shorthanded Atlanta.
Ryu (1-1) lasted only five innings but was dominant as he gave up only one hit, an infield single by Adam Duvall in the second. Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch. Anthony Bass earned his second save.
Indians 2, Reds 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead Cleveland as the Indians wait for manager Terry Francona’s return from a gastrointestinal problem.
Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth. The right-hander’s strong start — he gave up just two hits — continued a pattern for the Indians.
