Beckham clears waivers, can sign with any team
Odell Beckham Jr. wanted freedom and got his wish.
A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team.
Beckham was let go by the Browns on Monday, closing the book on a tumultuous week and his 2 1/2 seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he’s owed this season.
Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Browns restructured his contract last week, dropping the final, non-guaranteed two years. Cleveland must pay him $4.25 million, but will save $3 million.
Obviously, the 29-year-old Beckham, who pushed hard this offseason to come back from knee surgery, would prefer to sign with a contender to have a shot at playing in a Super Bowl — a situation he thought he had with Cleveland.
The Browns grew tired of Beckham’s attitude and cut ties with the three-time Pro Bowler. Although he was reunited with former LSU teammate and close friend, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Beckham was never truly happy in Cleveland.
Browns star RB Chubb tests positive for COVID
CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.
Star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England, the latest obstacle for a Cleveland team that spent last week working out a separation with Odell Beckham Jr.
One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb was placed on the list along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.
The Browns have had four positive tests in the past two days after having few problems most of this season.
It’s still possible that Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they’re symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.
Cleveland will practice today and the team said its media availabilities will revert to being virtual for now due to more restrictive protocols.
Last week, the Browns (5-4) spent several days dealing with a major distraction caused by Beckham Jr., who was excused from the team and then ultimately released.
Chubb’s situation is the newest dilemma.
“It’s like for every good news, there’s something bad that happens,” said guard Wyatt Teller, who Tuesday signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension.
Jets place safety Maye and tight end Kroft on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve Tuesday.
Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night.
The 28-year-old Maye could have played his final game with the Jets. He played this season on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason. Maye could become a free agent after the season.
Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts, and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined. The veteran tight end has 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Jets after playing four years with Cincinnati and two with Buffalo.
