Blue Jays 6, Rays 3: Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday.
Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September and are in a virtual tie with Boston and the New York Yanklees for the two AL wild-card spots.
Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August. Mike Zunino hit his 30th homer and Brett Phillips also connected.
Ray (12-5) allowed one run and four hits to win his fourth straight decision. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts since his last loss, July 21 against Boston. Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his 18th save.
Red Sox 9, Mariners 4: Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Seattle to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.
Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy’s passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.
The Red Sox, Toronto and the New York Yankees remained in a virtual tie for the two AL wild-card spots. Seattle if four games behind the three.
Adam Ottavino (7-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Red Sox to finish the eighth and ninth innings, earning his second victory in two days. He struck out two. Eric Swanson (0-3) took the loss.
Tigers 4, Brewers 1: Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and Detroit beat Milwaukee to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.
Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and struck out a career-high six over six innings in his 15th start. Michael Fulmer recorded four strikeouts during the last two innings while notching his ninth save.
Yankees 4, Orioles 3: Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and New York beat Baltimore for its third straight win.
Gio Urshela launched a two-run homer for the Yankees, who kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won.
Austin Hays homered twice for the Orioles, including a two-out, two-run drive in the eighth off Chad Green for a 3-2 lead.
Orioles reliever Tyler Wells (2-3) walked Luke Voit to begin the ninth and Gleyber Torres followed with a single. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade and Torres pulled off a double steal with one out. Gardner followed with a single to center that scored both runs.
Pirates 5, Reds 4: Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh handed Cincinnati its seventh loss in nine games.
Cincinnati slipped 1 1/2 games behind St. Louis Cardinals for the NL’s second wild card.
Chris Stratton (6-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.
After falling behind by two in the first, Pittsburgh took the lead with three runs in the third.
Cardinals 11, Mets 4: Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating New York for their fifth straight victory.
Harrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely grab at the center-field fence to help Jon Lester improve to 9-1 against the Mets. Edmundo Sosa also went deep and Goldschmidt had three hits as the Cardinals completed a three-game sweep by winning their seventh in eight games.
St. Louis moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Reds for the second NL wild card .The Cardinals began the day one game ahead of San Diego, which started later in San Francisco.
Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar homered for the fading Mets, who look finished in the pennant race with 15 games to go.
Phillies 6, Cubs 5: Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia’s tenuous playoff push with a win over Chicago.
The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth and tied it at 5.
J.T. Realmuto homered in the eighth inning for the Phillies.
