From left, Moscow-appointed head of Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, pose for a photo during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Friday.