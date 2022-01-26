CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the first its kind in the state. Immediately after the vote, union organizers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 alleges that Tudor’s Biscuit World fired employees of the Elkview franchise and used union-busting techniques to discourage others from voting in favor of a collective bargaining unit, said Local 400 Organizing Director Alan Hanson. Because of that, the vote should also be thrown out, Hanson said.
A secretary who answered the telephone at Biscuit World’s corporate headquarters said Tuesday that the company would not comment on the vote.
The mood among pro-union workers was somber after the NLRB official counted the ballots out loud one by one before announcing that employees had rejected the union by a vote of 7-5.
“It’s disheartening,” said employee Cynthia Nicholson, 64, who wore a scarf with the UFCW logo.
and clutched her good luck charm, a work badge used by her late husband, a coal miner and pipefitter who belonged to unions. “We’re going to keep fighting because you just cannot let this injustice go on. ... That battle is not over yet.”
Relatively unknown outside the region, Tudor’s Biscuit World is a staple of West Virginia where diners can get made-from-scratch biscuits doused in gravy; country-fried steak and sandwiches including the Miner or the Mountaineer. Founded in Charleston in 1980, the chain now has more than 70 locations, mostly in West Virginia and in parts of neighboring states Ohio and Kentucky.