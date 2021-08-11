Bridgewater reunites with Vikings as Broncos visit
EAGAN, Minn. — With the five-year anniversary of the knee injury that nearly ended his career and clearly altered the trajectory of his original team approaching in a few weeks, Teddy Bridgewater has found himself thinking more than usual lately about that fateful moment.
Fittingly, he has returned this week to Minnesota, the very place those ligaments were torn. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos dropped in for a visit, for two full days of joint practices with the Vikings in advance of their exhibition opener Saturday.
“I use it as motivation. Before, I used to brush it off, like, ‘Man, it happens. Keep going.’ Now it’s just like, ‘Man, here I am where I could have been counted out, and I almost had to have my leg amputated.’ I wake up in the morning, and I’m blessed. I get an opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out and play football,” Bridgewater said on Wednesday, after another session on the field of shared turns with Drew Lock as the first team quarterback.
Bridgewater, who was drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2014, was poised for significant strides in his third season when he innocuously dropped back to pass in practice and collapsed to the ground when his left knee buckled in a freak, noncontact manner on Aug. 28, 2016.
Not only were multiple ligaments torn, but he had a dislocation of the joint that put him at risk for nerve damage. The recovery was so long that he didn’t appear in a game for another 16 months, and when his rookie contract expired after 2017 the Vikings had little choice but to let him leave as a free agent without guarantee he’d be the same.
Now, four teams later and coming off his first full year as a starter since the injury, Bridgewater — he went 4-11 with Carolina in 2020 — has yet another opportunity with Denver.
Ballard, Reich deals give Indy more pieces for future
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts expect to win now.
They’re also looking ahead to what they believe will be an even brighter future. On Wednesday, team officials announced coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard had signed contract extensions, keeping both with the team through 2026. Financial terms were not immediately available.
“For me as a head coach, the most exciting thing is the chance to keep working with Chris,” Reich said after practice. “Along with Mr. Irsay, we get to take this team down the path we think it’s headed. Bright things are ahead.”
Reich was not scheduled to speak with reporters Wednesday and did not take questions. Ballard also was not available to reporters. But both have already made their intentions clear.
Reich, entering his fourth season, and Ballard, in his fifth with the team, believe they’ve built a championship contender even as they’ve used the early portion of training camp to bet big on future seasons.
They signed right tackle Braden Smith to a four-year, $72 million in late July. And while recent ankle surgery kept two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard off the field for the first two weeks of camp, he returned to practice Tuesday — two days after agreeing to a new five-year deal worth nearly $100 million.
Now the Colts have their coach and general manager under contract long term, too.
Raiders DT McCoy hopes to prove he’s not done yet
HENDERSON, Nev. — Gerald McCoy knew he was at the point where many NFL careers end.
The veteran defensive tackle ruptured his quad tendon during training camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He hasn’t played since, but the Las Vegas Raiders took a chance on him and signed him last week.
“I’ve been a fighter my whole life,” McCoy said Tuesday. “The goal always was to come back. I knew immediately, as soon as I got hurt, especially with a leg injury, 32 years old, been in the league 11 years, people immediately assume that’s it.”
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McCoy has vowed not to take his latest opportunity for granted.
“Because you never know. As much as you want to fight to get back, somebody has to give you an opportunity,” said McCoy, who has made six Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013. “The Raiders did that, and it’s such a blessing. It’s a privilege to be here.”
Drafted third overall by Tampa Bay in 2010, McCoy spent his first nine seasons with the Buccaneers. He played for Carolina in 2019.
The Raiders signed him to bring depth to their defensive line and leadership to their young unit.
The Raiders’ other 14 defensive linemen in camp average 3.7 years of experience between them.
McCoy, meanwhile, has 59 1/2 sacks in 139 career games.
“I always believe there’s a difference in being a professional and being a pro,” said McCoy, who was one of nine players with at least five sacks every season from 2012-19.
“Once you sign a contract in the NFL you’re a professional. It doesn’t make you a pro. Being a pro is how you approach every day, how you prepare, how you watch film, what do you when times get tough on the field.
Seattle cuts embattled defensive end Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end Wednesday.
Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles.
He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.
Even though Smith missed the Seahawks’ offseason program, coach Pete Carroll said early in training camp that the team was ready to support Smith.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft. He set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons before his career spiraled out of control due to multiple drunken-driving charges.
