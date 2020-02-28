ORLANDO, Fla. — In the weeks since Boeing flew its astronaut capsule on an ill-fated demo flight, questions about the company’s testing procedures prior to the mission have started to emerge — putting safety at the center of a debate on the future of human spaceflight.
NASA is on the verge of sending astronauts back to space from U.S. soil for the first time in almost a decade, but it’s doing it with commercial companies who are taking the lead on key decisions when it comes to flying with a crew. Now it seems some of those decisions are raising flags among safety experts.
Boeing and NASA officials are expected to release the results of an independent investigation into the set of issues that occurred during Boeing’s late December test of Starliner, its astronaut crew capsule, within the next week. But speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, members of NASA’s safety advisory panel expanded on some of the testing decisions Boeing made that drew questions about whether Starliner was ready to fly.
Critically, the panel learned early this month that Boeing did not perform a full, end-to-end integrated test of Starliner in a Systems Integration Lab with ULA’s Atlas V rocket. The test typically shows how all the software systems during each component of the mission would have responded with each other through every maneuver — and it could potentially have caught the issues Boeing later experienced in the mission.
“It’s pretty exhaustive. You gotta do that,” said Christopher Saindon, a former member who ended his tenure on the panel in mid-February. “That was somewhat surprising to us on the panel. There were certainly gaps in the test protocol.”
It was software that ultimately did fail Boeing when it flew Starliner on a Dec. 20 mission intended to dock with the International Space Station. The capsule’s internal clock was 11 hours ahead, causing it to miss critical maneuvers and fly into the incorrect orbit. Then, communication issues potentially caused by cell towers in the area blocked Boeing from sending a command to rectify the orbit. Starliner, the company determined, wasn’t going to be able to reach the space station.
But in the process of bringing it back down and re-checking its software, the company caught yet another issue that could have caused Starliner to collide with its service module when the two separated prior to the capsule’s return to Earth. Teams were able to correct the issue before to the capsule’s return on Dec. 22, but the multitude of problems have led NASA to call for a full re-verification of Boeing’s software — a process that will take analyzing about a million lines of code.
Software issues are also plaguing another arm of Boeing, which is dealing with the fall out of problems with its 737 Max airplanes that led to the deaths of 346 people and has grounded the planes.
Still, he added, “that doesn’t mean it’s not a business right? And they’re trying to do things efficiently and cost-effectively.”
Boeing said it followed all of the testing procedures NASA required of it prior to the Starliner test flight. The agency gave Boeing the green light to proceed after a flight readiness review prior to the mission.
Boeing was initially awarded $4.2 billion to perform the feat, while SpaceX got $2.6 billion. SpaceX’s test flight in March 2019 was successful without any major issues. Elon Musk’s rocket company is expected to fly with crew onboard its capsule, Crew Dragon, later this year.
Because of the issues Boeing experienced, it’s still unclear whether the company will have to repeat its uncrewed test.
