FILE - NFL football fans arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in London, in this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, file photo. The NFL is returning to London in October. The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins. Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)