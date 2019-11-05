The family of Brandon Scott King Sr. is sorry to announce that he passed away on Nov. 1, 2019.
Brandon was born in Raymond, N.H., to Betty and Gordon King on Sept. 16, 1961. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty King, and brother, Derek King Sr.
He is survived by his son, Brandon King Jr.; his father, Gordon King; brother, Joel Ludden; daughter-in-law, Sonya King; grandchildren, Alana, Alaya, and Leland King; nephew, Derek King; sister-in-law, Maura King; fiancé, Minerva Rosa; and his extended family, Carol, Paul, Rita, Dolores, Lorraine, Ritchie, and Beverly Berry.
Brandon lived in many places: New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and for 40 years in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. St. Thomas was his forever home where he was a member of the St Thomas Reformed Church and loved participating in their youth group mission trips to other countries.
Brandon was also well known by many in his 38 years in construction on the island and had a very large work family. In recent years, Brandon has been enjoying his time partly in Florida on the family’s beautiful five-acre property and is where he was at peace. His artistic and creative nature led to a family business with his son and daughter in law where they created amazing themed parties and events. His work will be remembered forever.
We are so saddened by his passing as he was such an integral part of our family. He will be missed by so many. May he rest in eternal peace with the Lord where cancer does not exist.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Family Funeral Care, 13001 South John Young Parkway, Orlando, Fla., 32837. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 15 Church St., Kissimmee, Fla. The family address is 2891 Frontier Drive, Kissimmee, Fla. 34744
