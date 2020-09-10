Braves 29, Marlins 9
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record by six runs.
A day after being shut out by the Marlins on four hits, the Braves broke loose. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.
Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.
White Sox 8, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Over the course of nine innings on Wednesday night, Chicago provided a glimpse of what the Pirates hope the finished product might look like.
James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox rolled to an 8-1 victory on “Roberto Clemente Day.”
McCann’s fourth home run of the season landed in the grass beyond the center-field wall leading off the third inning. He took JT Brubaker (1-1) deep again in the sixth, a long two-run shot that landed beyond the tarps that cover the first section of bleachers. McCann’s teammates whooped as he rounded the bases, the first time in 590 career games he’s trotted home twice after knocking it over the fence.
Yoan Moncada had two hits for the White Sox, who finished a 10-day road trip 6-3 to help them keep pace in the tightly contested AL Central.
Reds 3, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish and lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.
Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish’s seven-start winning streak was snapped.
Bauer (4-3) struck out 10 and walked none in 7-2/3 innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches. The right-hander had dropped his three previous starts, including a 3-0 loss to the Cubs and Darvish on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati.
Bauer had allowed just one hit — a leadoff single in the fifth by by Victor Caratini — through seven innings. In the eighth, Bauer gave up a one-out single to Jason Heyward and then was pulled after Ildemaro Vargas singled with two outs to put runners on the corners.
Darvish had allowed only five runs in 46 innings (an 0.98 ERA) during the winning streak. He entered leading the NL with a 1.44 ERA.
Padres 5, Rockies 3
SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for the Padres as San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, to complete its sweep of the three-game series on Wednesday.
Davies (7-2) was fantastic, after allowing a run in the first, as he tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, plowing through the Rockies with his changeup and splitter. He gave up three runs on five hits, with two walks, over six innings as the Padres won their fourth straight game.
Trevor Rosenthal, the third Padres’ reliever, pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
Mets 7, Orioles 6
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his second dramatic homer in a week Wednesday night, when his shot to center field leading off the eighth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Mets a 9-7, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees last Thursday in the first game the Mets played following the death of franchise icon Tom Seaver.
On Wednesday, the Mets snapped a two-game skid by coming back from deficits of 5-1 and 6-3. Jeff McNeil, who had an RBI single in the second, homered for the fourth straight game when he launched a two-run shot in the fourth.
DJ Stewart answered for the Orioles by extending his home run streak to four games with a leadoff shot in the fifth.
Royals 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Kansas City Royals beat the Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.
Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5-2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Wednesday night.
The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night’s loss.
“We’ve gotten beaten up here for a couple of weeks, especially this last week, and have lost some tough games,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “To finally get back in the win column, I think gives guys a chance to exhale as we head home.”
Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
