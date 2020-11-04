Doctor says Maradona doing well after surgery
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said.
Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Dr. Leopoldo Luque, a neurologist who performed Tuesday’s operation.
“He has no type of complication associated with the operation,” said Luque, who described the postoperative developments as “excellent.”
Luque said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.
Luque was cautious about when Maradona might be able to leave intensive care at the private clinic in La Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, saying that progress was “day to day.”
But he said Maradona “laughed and grabbed my hand” when he removed a drain.
Maradona, the star of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup champions, turned 60 last week. He was hospitalized on Monday for reported dehydration, anemia and depression. Friends said he had not wanted to eat.
Best wishes flowed in from all sides for the country’s most honored soccer player.
Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.M offer
CINCINNATI — Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer.
The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision.
Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in $6,481,481 in prorated pay. He would earn a $92,593 bonus for winning the NL Cy Young Award, prorated from an original $250,000.
“Trevor Bauer has rejected the QO but not the Reds,” Luba tweeted, adding “he looks forward to speaking w/ them & all other interested teams thru free agency.”
Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers.
By offering compensation, a team losing a qualified free agent would receive a pick in next June’s amateur draft as compensation, either after the first round, after competitive balance round B or after the fourth round, depending on the luxury tax and revenue sharing status of the player’s new team and whether the new contract is for a guarantee of $50 million or more.
— The Associated Press